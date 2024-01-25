Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 11:43

Apple's iPhone shipments in China fell in the fourth quarter of 2023 as demand weakened and Chinese rival Huawei Technologies increased its market share, according to data from consultancy IDC.

In the last three months of last year, iPhone shipments in the world's largest smartphone market fell 2.1%, IDC reported in a quarterly survey. Apple maintained its lead in China, but its market share shrank to 20% from 20.6% a year earlier.

In all of 2023, Apple overtook local competitor Vivo to become China's biggest smartphone seller for the first time, with a market share of 17.3%, up from 16.8% in 2022.

Huawei saw a 36% jump in shipments in the fourth quarter, which boosted its share to 13.9%, from 10.3% a year earlier. During the period, the company was in fourth place in the ranking, returning to the top 5 for the first time in more than two years, detailed IDC.

Overall, smartphone shipments in China fell by 5% in 2023, to 271.3 million units, reaching the lowest volume in a decade. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.