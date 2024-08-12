It’s almost a given that Apple will introduce the iPhone SE 4 next year, and according to the latest rumors, the phone is expected to arrive with significant upgrades compared to its predecessor.

Additionally, rumors indicate that the Apple iPhone SE 4 could also be the first model in the iPhone SE family to feature an OLED display, possibly supplied by LG Display.

Apple’s Intelligence would be in Apple iPhone SE 4

We currently know that Pro models, namely the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are compatible with Apple Intelligence features, but this will change in the coming months.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus don’t support Apple’s Intelligence features, Apple’s next budget phone, the iPhone SE 4, might.

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series next month, Apple will reportedly turn its attention to the iPhone SE 4 and is aiming to launch it in early 2025.

If all these rumors are correct, Apple’s next low-cost smartphone would be more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, which lack the hardware necessary to support Apple Intelligence.

