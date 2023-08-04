Apple released its fiscal third quarter financial results, which proved to be a challenging period for the company. While revenues suffered a third consecutive decline, there was an interesting countertrend: the outstanding performance of services, which helped offset weakness in the smartphone market. Total revenue fell 1.4 percent to $81.8 billion. This decrease was driven primarily by a reduction in product sales, which fell 4.4 percent to $60.6 billion. On the other hand, services demonstrated solid growth, increasing by 8.2 percent to a total of $21.1 billion. Among products, the iPhone was the hardest hit, with revenue falling 2 percent to $39.7 billion. Mac sales fell 7 percent to $6.8 billion, while iPad sales fell 20 percent to $5.8 billion.

Despite these challenges in the hardware sector, CFO Luca Maestri announced an important milestone: Apple surpassed one billion paid subscriptions on its services platform. This represents an increase of 150 million subscriptions over the past year and almost double the numbers recorded three years ago. Services played a key role in the 71 percent increase in revenue. Among these, the most profitable is Apple Care, the after-sales insurance service for devices. Geographically, Apple faced a 5.6 percent decline in the Americas, with revenues of $35.4 billion. In Japan, numbers also marked an 11.5 percent decrease to $4.8 billion, while the rest of Asia-Pacific decreased 8.5 percent to $5.6 billion in revenue. . However, mainland China and Europe saw growth of 7.9 percent and 4.7 percent, with revenues of $15.8 billion and $20.2 billion, respectively. During an earnings conference, Maestri shared the future outlook for the company, saying he expects iPhone and services performance to pick up in the next quarter, but Mac and iPad revenues are expected to decline by double-digits compared to the previous quarter. ‘last year. Despite challenges encountered in the fiscal third quarter, Apple posted a 2.3 percent increase in its net profit to $19.9 billion.