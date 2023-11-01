Apple intends to revolutionize the photography experience on the 16 Pro with the use of printed glass lenses and advanced optical zoom, but the costs could increase.

The next iPhone 16 Pro, according to unofficial Chinese sources, will present something new in the field of optics, with theintegration of a telephoto lens with thinner lenses. Apple has substantial improvements in the pipeline for the three new flagship models, namely iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, with particular attention to the evolution of their photographic sector.

In particular, the standard Pro model will be the subject of interest, as in the current year it has shown less marked growth than the Pro Max compared to the previous generation.

Printed glass lenses First renders of iPhone 16 Pro At the moment, Apple is focusing its efforts on making future iPhones lighter and easier to use, with particular emphasis on the iPhone 16 Pro. Among the future relevant features the latest generation “printed” glass lenses stand outrepresenting the future of optics, with a more compact and lighter design.

From a theoretical point of view, this new type of lens is characterized by its lightness and thinness compared to traditional glass, without compromising the magnifying power. See also The acid origin of yuri and yaoi: more than romance, a line of flight These advanced lenses will result in a significant reduction in physical size, thus ensuring greater space optimization when integrated into the telephoto lens. In parallel, an improvement in the quality of the images captured will be observed, promising the iPhone 16 Pro to perform enlargements of exceptional quality. However, there are signs of possible obstacles in the production phase of these lenses, which could affect Apple’s production capacity and translate into an increase in device costs.