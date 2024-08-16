Are you looking for a new smartphone and want a high-end model but with a valid discount? Then it’s the perfect time since on Amazon Italy you can buy a Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max from 512 GB with a €340 discount, or -20% compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The recommended price is €1,739. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and it is the first time that the smartphone reaches this figure. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of the best iPhone 15 model
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the top-of-the-line version of the Cupertino company’s latest mobile product line. This model features an aerospace-grade titanium design, which ensures strength and lightness at the same time. The glass is Ceramic Shield, designed to resist impacts and scratches. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion supporting refresh rate up to 120Hz.
Under the body we find the very recent A17 Pro, an innovative chip with a high-end GPU that also allows you to play a series of AAA console games. There is no shortage of seven professional lenses, with a 48MP main camera. Remember that this model uses a USB-C connector (cable included in the package), no longer the old Lightning.
