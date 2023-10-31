Through Amazon it is possible to purchase again Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The smartphone is unavailable most of the time, so if you are interested you should not wait too long to purchase. The price for the 256 GB model is €1,489. You can find it at this address or via the boxes below.

The White Titanium model, at the time of writing, is only available in ten units. The Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium and Black Titanium models are available in greater numbers, although not better specified. All colors are sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Features a sturdy, lightweight aerospace-grade titanium construction. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The GPU is an A17 PRO, which promises great energy efficiency for longer battery life. Recall that Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a USB-C socket, not the old Lightning.