The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a promotion Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 6%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €1,739. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max it is made of aerospace grade titanium with a matte back glass and a Ceramic Shield front, which guarantees the highest resistance on the market. It is also resistant to splashes, drops of water and dust. The display is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This model also offers the Dynamic Island function which shows alerts and activities in real time, with an always-on display which keeps the lock screen visible so you always know what's new.

The smartphone also features a 48MP main camera with a 5x telephoto lens. We also remember that the connector of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is USB-Cno longer the old Lightning: the cable is included with the smartphone.