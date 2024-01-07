The advised price it is €1,489. The current price is almost the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB . The discount is 11% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The USB-C cable is included with Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Features an aerospace grade titanium construction. The front glass is in Ceramic Shield and promises maximum resistance to impacts, as well as splashes and drops of water and dust. The display is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

We must not forget that it also offers the Dynamic Island function which allows you to see alerts and activities in real time. Then there is the always-on display which guarantees an always visible lock screen so as not to miss any kind of news.

The smartphone also features a 48MP main camera with a 5x telephoto lens. We also remember that the connector of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is USB-Cno longer the old Lightning: the cable is included with the smartphone.