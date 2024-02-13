The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €1,239. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, features
Apple iPhone 15 Pro mounts one Super Retina XDR screen 6.1 inch with refresh rate up to 120Hz. This smartphone model is equipped with an A17 PRO chip which promises great power, which guarantees that you can play even the most modern video games.
It also features a camera system with seven professional lenses and a 48MP main camera. The telephoto lens is 3x. Like the entire “15” line, this model also has a USB-C connector instead of the old Lightning. However, the cable is included in the price, so don't worry..
