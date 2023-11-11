On Amazon Italy is now available for purchase Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128GB, on offer for the first time. The reported discount is 7%. The product is available at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this smartphone it is €1,129. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform, also because it is the first discount since its release. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus
The Apple iPhone 15 Plus offers one 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen, with twice the brightness of the 14 model. The main camera is 48 MP and has a 2X telephoto lens. iPhone 15 Plus also uses Dynamic Island which shows notifications and activities in real time. The connection also takes place via USB-C (instead of the old Lightning): this means that the old iPhone cable is no longer compatible, but a new USB-C cable is included in the package.
