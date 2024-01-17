The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128GB. The discount currently available is 12% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €1,129. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus, features
Apple iPhone 15 Plus offers one 6.7 inch screen with Super Retina XDR display. The front glass is made of Ceramic Shield, a material designed for maximum impact resistance. It then has a 48 MP camera with 2x telephoto lens. Under the body there is a powerful A16 Bionic chip which guarantees maximum speed.
The smartphone also supports the new feature Dynamic Island which shows notifications and activities in real time. The connector of this model is USB-C: the cable is included in the package.
#Apple #iPhone #historic #minimum #price #Amazon #Italy #let39s #promotion
Leave a Reply