The new iPhone 15 comes with a USB-C port instead of Lightning. The advantages are apparent. But USB-C is not always USB-C. A small guide through the thicket of different connections.

ZThere is sometimes a fine line between enthusiasm and disappointment. The new notebook lies on the desk, and where there were previously numerous cables and adapters draped around it, there is now order: only a single USB-C cable connects it to the large monitor, and this is used to supply power, output to the display and even transport the sound to the monitor speakers. One cable, one standard, all possibilities.

But with a second device, the joy immediately turns into the opposite. Neither the monitor can be controlled nor the computer can be loaded. The USB-C interface is used again, how can that be? Or: If you connect a new iPad Pro to a monitor using the included USB-C cable, you won’t see anything either, even though the tablet even supports the fast Thunderbolt standard and effortlessly allows screen output on 4K monitors.