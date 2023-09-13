Apple presented its new iPhone collection with version number 15 in California on Tuesday. The most important modernization concerns the Lightning port on the bottom of the iPhone for charging and data transport. According to an EU directive, the USB-C socket will be mandatory for all smartphones from the end of next year.

One can question the usefulness of such forced standardization by the EU. But for the Apple community, saying goodbye to the Lightning system introduced in 2012 brings two advantages: charging performance and data transfer speed are increased. But not all 15 series iPhones benefit from this advantage, and this also applies to the camera’s new periscope optics, which allows a stronger optical zoom of the telephoto lens.

It’s easy to figure out which new iPhone gets which features. There are two sizes and two equipment variants. Like the better-equipped iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 15 Plus with 6.7 inches and the flagship Pro Max with also 6.7 inches offer a larger display. Pro or not, big or small, that is the line of distinction.

What the new material titanium brings

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus stick with the stainless steel frame, while Apple uses brushed titanium for the first time for the Pro versions. It is more resistant to scratches, does not absorb fingerprints as quickly and, above all, is lighter than stainless steel. The two Pro devices weigh around 20 grams or 10 percent less than the corresponding models from last year. In the Pro models, Apple is replacing the mute slider on the side with an action button, like the one the Apple Watch Ultra received last year. The button is freely programmable.









So you can use it to mute the device as usual – or assign functions such as starting the camera or switching on the flashlight. We have summarized the changes that the new iOS 17 operating system brings in a separate article.







More speed with the new A17 Pro processor

Only the Pro models receive the newly developed A17 Pro processor, the first in the world with a structure width of 3 nanometers. The smaller the structure width, the more powerful and energy efficient the chip works. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus run on last year’s A16 chip, which is certainly not slow. The standard models also receive a detail from the Pro version, namely Dynamic Island, the mini display area on the top of the display that shows secondary information, such as information about the music that is currently being played.

Apple then gave its basic models the 48-megapixel camera sensor from last year’s models. But much more important: The 15 Pro Max is the first and so far only iPhone with a periscope lens system, as has been installed in the Android world for years. In this way, the previous optical triple zoom becomes an optical five-fold zoom (with a focal length of 120 millimeters), which can of course be expanded with an additional digital zoom. The promise is finally better zoom shots over long distances, as Samsung has been offering for a long time.

The charging power of the iPhone is increased thanks to USB-C watts; so far it is only 20 watts. However, concrete information about the new devices is still pending. Android manufacturers now offer devices with charging capacities of 100 watts and more. An empty smartphone battery can be completely recharged in just a few minutes. Will Apple keep up here? In any case, a corresponding, powerful charger is not included with the new devices.







The data is flying so quickly now

Previously, iPhones transferred data via cable at a maximum of 0.48 megabits per second. This is lame and particularly bothers videographers with their opulent recordings. The Pro models are now able to send up to 10 gigabits per second over the cable: a huge leap in performance. However, you need a suitable cable. In general: We have summarized the pitfalls of USB-C and what you need to know about it in a separate article. The cheapest iPhone 15 with 128 gigabytes of memory costs 950 euros, the most expensive 15 Pro Max with 1 terabyte costs 1,950 euros. Market launch is September 22nd.

How the new apple clocks tick

The Apple Watch grew last year with the addition of the Apple Watch Ultra in a 49 millimeter titanium case. This year there are improvements in sensors, faster S9 processors and a brighter display. The Ultra 2 comes in a silver-colored case, and the new Watch Series 9 with 41 and 45 millimeters in different materials and colors. The latter will be available at prices between 450 euros and 850 euros from September 26th. The cheaper models do not have a built-in mobile radio module. The Ultra 2 costs 900 euros and will also go on sale at this time. The most important turning point for fans of Apple watches is Watch OS 10 with a fundamentally changed operating system and the ability to trigger functions, such as answering a call, with a double click of the thumb and index finger. More information can be found here.