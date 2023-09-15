Through Amazon Italy a page dedicated to the models is now available Apple iPhone 15 available for pre-order. The price starts from €979 and goes up to €1,989. You can find the list of smartphones at this address.

The release date of all models is September 22, 2023. As always, this is a guaranteed minimum price booking, although we don’t believe there will be any launch discounts next week. We don’t know how many stocks are available on Amazon Italy, so if you are interested in having the smartphone at launch it is advisable not to wait too long.

Recall that Apple announced four iPhone 15 models, i.e. the basic model, the Plus, Pro and Pro Max, obviously with increasing prices. There are many differences, between the dimensions of the smartphone, internal components, battery life and more. In our article you will find all the differences between the various models.