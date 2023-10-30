Through the offers from Amazon Italy you can purchase one on promotion Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is €979. The current price of this product is the lowest ever on the platform: it was available a few days ago, but then the price temporarily increased. Now it’s on offer again. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus uses a 6.7-inch screen with Super Retina XDR display. The battery promises up to 26 hours of use with video playback. It features an A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU which promises top-notch performance.