The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Apple iPhone 14 128GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €879. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple iPhone 14 128GB
Apple iPhone 14 uses a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is protected by Ceramic Shield glass, which guarantees maximum impact resistance. The battery promises up to 20 hours of use (video playback, actual duration may change depending on use and over time). The smartphone is powered by an A15 Bionic Chip with 5-core GPU.
The camera has Action mode to ensure better shots on the move. The smartphone is water resistant and supports Incident Detection mode which automatically makes emergency calls via satellite.
