Through Amazon Italy you can now purchase a Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB. The reported discount is €190, or 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €839. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 13 mini 128 GB offers a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It has a 12MP dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide) with Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. There is also a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. The battery promises 17 hours of video playback.