Big news has come out for people waiting for the Apple iPhone 12. Apple has announced that other Dhansu products including iPhone 12 will be launched on 13 October. Other products, including the Apple iPhone 12 Series smartphone, will be launched at a virtual event at 10:30 pm on Tuesday next week, including the small-sized HomePod smart speaker and headphones, as well as the All New Apple TV streaming box. Apple has started sending invites for this launch event with the tagline ‘Hi, Speed’. Apple’s iPhone 12 series phones will be 5G and this is the first time the iPhone is launching with 5G connectivity.

This is Apple’s second launch event in the last one month, where the world is going to be aware of Apple’s Dhansu products. In the previous event, including Apple Watch Series 6 and New iPad Air were launched. Actually, people are very curious about the iPhone 12, what the tech company Apple is going to do in its new smartphone series, and what kind of camera the iPhone 12 will have. Also, in terms of specifications, what height is the iPhone 12 now going to achieve?

Apple iPhone 12 has a lot of specials

4 models of iPhone 12 will be launched!

There are reports that 4 new models of iPhone 12 can be launched in the Apple launch event 2020, including iPhone 12 Pro with 5.4 inch screen size, iPhone 12 Max with 6.1 inch screen size, iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1 inch screen size and 6.7 There are iPhone 12 Pro with inch screen size. Apple has claimed that these four smartphones of the iPhone 12 series will be very special in terms of design, specification and camera quality. Also, these smartphones are equipped with the new A14 processor. The notch of the iPhone 12 is small, so that the user can enjoy the full screen.

Look quite different

Talking about the design of Apple iPhone 12, the smartphones in this series will look boxier, whose edge is flat. After a long time the iPhone is being introduced with a flat edge. The iPhone 12 series smartphones will look like the iPad Pro in terms of looks. It is believed that the iPhone will come with 12 quad rear cameras, whose camera quality will be much better. At the same time, the iPhone 12 series smartphones will be very different in terms of other specifications including screen resolution.