Apple is going to launch its most awaited iPhone 12 series on October 13 today. In this series, the company is going to launch four iPhones. The company will launch two smartphones in the iPhone 12 series and it is being said to launch two smartphones in the iPhone 12 pro as well. Tipsters and analysts have leaked specifications previously associated with the iPhone 12. Many websites have already leaked information related to the iPhone 12.

Iphone price

According to Leaks, the iPhone 12 mini screen will come with 5.1 inches. The price of which is being said to be $ 699 i.e. 51,000 rupees. Apart from this, the price of the 6.1 inch variant can be $ 799 i.e. Rs 58,300. It has been said that dual camera setup can be found in both variants. On the other hand, if you talk about storage, you can see the storage range between 64GB to 256GB.

The biggest change in the design of the iPhone X and iPhone 11 series was the camera module. It is being told that the module of the camera will remain the same but the rest of the design will change. Many renders have revealed the same design as the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. This year’s iPhones will have flat edges as opposed to curved edges. The new iPhones will reportedly also have stainless steel edges.

Like last year, the low-end iPhone 12 model will have dual rear cameras while the high-end ones will have triple rear sensors. The front camera will likely be the same for all four iPhones. The most expensive iPhone 12 will also have a LIDAR sensor.

Both iPhone XR and iPhone 11 come with LCD display. But this year Apple has been asked to use OLED displays in all iPhones. There is also talk of adding a 120Hz refresh rate to the iPhone 12 series with OLED display. These refresh rates will be seen in high-end iPhone.