Legendary technology company Apple is going to organize an event today. It is expected that the iPhone 12 series can be launched in it. This time the company can launch four smartphones simultaneously under the series. This will be an online event, which will start at 10.30 pm Indian time. Users can watch it live on Apple Events website or YouTube channel.According to the reports, the company can launch four models which can be iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. All these four models will support 5G. Apart from the new iPhones, the company may bring a new HomePod mini or over-the-ear headphones.

iPhone 12 Series Estimated Price

Talking about the price, the iPhone 12 Mini will be the cheapest device, which can be priced at $ 699 (about Rs 51,200). According to the reports, the starting price of iPhone 12 can be $ 799 (about Rs 58,600), the initial price of iPhone 12 Pro can be $ 999 (about Rs 73,200) and the initial price of iPhone 12 Pro Max can be $ 1,099 (about Rs 80,600).

What can be the specifications

First, let’s talk about display size. The iPhone 12 Mini can get a 5.4-inch display, the 6.1-inch display in the 12 and 12 Pro, and the largest 6.7-inch display in the 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Series can get an OLED Super Retina XDR display that will have ceramic shield glass for protection.

The new models can get A14 Bionic chipset and 15 W wireless charging, which the company can name as MagSafe. Talking about the camera, the dual rear camera can be found in the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12, while the triple rear camera setup can be found in the Pro and Pro Max.

