On October 13, Apple is going to hold an event in which the iPhone 12 series is expected to launch. According to reports, four iPhones may be launched in the iPhone 12 series. Budget Smartphone iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 and Premium Budget Smartphone iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will include this. All four iPhone models can come with OLED displays and all have multi-camera as well as 5G connectivity.

As far as the iPhone 12 Pro is concerned, it has a 6.1-inch display with OLED display. The resolution of the phone’s display is not yet known but it has been said that a 120Hz display will be given in the iPhone Pro. This means that the iPhone 12 Pro will come with a fast 120Hz display. As far as the overall design is concerned, the iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come with the same design as the iPhone 11 Pro, which means that you can expect to see the display notch. Which will put the phone’s front camera and additional FaceID sensor.

Also read- Nokia’s feature phones 215 and 225 launched with 4G support, read specifications here

The iPhone 12 Pro will be powered by Apple’s latest A14 chipset. It is expected to be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB memory variants. The top variant of the iPhone 12 series, i.e. the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will also come with 120Hz display. It is being said that the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to come with triple rear camera setup with LED flash. In this too, a square camera module can appear like the iPhone 11. As far as price is concerned. Reports suggest that the initial price of the iPhone 12 Pro is likely to be $ 999. It is expected to be available in yellow, green, white, black and gold colors.