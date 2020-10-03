Apple is expected to have an event on October 12. It has been reported that the iPhone 12 can be launched in the same event. A new report has revealed information related to the prices of the iPhone 12. Several tipsters have leaked information which shows that. It has been reported that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with 64 GB storage will cost 47,573, the variant with 128 GB storage can be priced at Rs 51,238. At the same time, the price of the variant with 256 GB storage is being said to be Rs 59,000.

Similarly, the 64GB variant of the 6.1-inch model will cost Rs 54,903. The 128 GB storage variant will cost Rs 58,568 and the 256 GB storage variant will be Rs 65,989. Apart from this, talking about the price of iPhone 12 Pro, the variant coming with 6.1-inch 128 GB storage will be priced at Rs 73,231. At the same time, the price of 256 GB variant is Rs 80,561 and 512 GB variant will be priced at Rs 95,222.

On the other hand, if you talk about the top model of iPhone, the 128 GB storage variant of iPhone Pro Max will cost 80,561 and the price of 256 GB variant and 512 GB storage model price will be Rs 1,02,553. A report also states that five models of the iPhone 12 will be launched. According to a WinFuture report, the entry-level iPhone 12 model will be available in six color variants. Which includes Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow and Coral.