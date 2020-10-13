Apple has launched the iPhone 12. The launching event of iPhone 12 was held at Apple Park. The iPhone 12 is available in five colors. The iPhone 12 has been launched with 5G connectivity.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone 12 the most powerful smartphone. Apple has partnered with Verizon in the US for 5G.

Apple has launched the iPhone 12 in blue, red, black, white and green. The iPhone 12 has a super retina XDR display. Apple has claimed that it is the most durable and best screen ever. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera. The iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield which makes it strong.

Apple has also launched Home Pod Mini. Tim Cook said that the body is of fabric. Strong security has been claimed. The iPhone will connect to the speaker as soon as it is taken. Apple Series Support Mileya. This speaker is also capable of searching your iPhone.