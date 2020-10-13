The launch event of the American tech company Apple has started and Apple has launched the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone Mini has been launched in variants of 5.4 and 6.1 inch screen sizes, with all the features being the iPhone 12. The company claims that it is the world’s slimmest, small and fast 5G smartphone. The 5.4 inch size variant of the iPhone 12 mini has been launched for $ 699 i.e. Rs 51,200. At the same time, the 6.1 inch size variant of iPhone 12 mini has been launched for $ 799 i.e. Rs 58,600.

Homepad Mini

You can buy Homepad Mini available in two colors for Home Paid Mini for $ 99 i.e. Rs 7,268. It is Apple’s smart speaker, with design as well as great sound quality. It also has privacy and security as well as Artificial Intelligence Assistance feature, which improves your home-paid experience. This speaker is equipped with Apple S5 chip. You can also send messages by connecting the home-paid Mini to Apple Siri. Through this you can turn off the light, lock the gate.