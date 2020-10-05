Great Indian Festival Sale is going to be organized on the online shopping website Amazon very soon. During this time, there will be a great discount on many products ranging from smartphones. According to the Amazon website, the price of Apple iPhone 11 smartphone in the cell will be kept below 50 thousand rupees. Explain that this is the first time the phone will be sold at such a low price. The 64 GB variant of this phone of Apple is currently priced at Rs 68,300.Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, which has a resolution of 1792 × 828 pixels. It comes with A13 bionic processor and iOS 13 operating system. However, it has now also received iOS 14 update. The phone comes in three storage variants – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The iPhone 11 offers dual rear camera setup for photography, which has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. True tone flash is provided along with it. At the same time, for the selfie, it has a front camera of 12 megapixels. The phone comes in 6 color options, which are Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and Red. The phone also has IP68 rating and Face ID support.

There is a good discount on these phones too

A poster of some other smartphones has also been released on the Amazon website, which will be able to be purchased cheaply. Apart from iPhone during the sale, phones like Redmi Note series, Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus 8 series will also be available on great offers.

