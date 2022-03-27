Apple could throw a iPad Pro equipped with a powerful M2 chip this Autumnaccording to what was reported by journalist and expert Mark Gurman on Bloomberg.

A few days after the presentation of the fifth generation of iPad Air with M1 chip, the most sophisticated and expensive version of the Tablet of the Cupertino house is therefore destined to finally receive a substantial update: the last one took place in 2018.

According to Gurman, the new iPad Pro will also boast a glass-backed shell for the wireless chargingalthough in this regard the rumors are conflicting: some speak of an aluminum bottom with only the Apple logo in glass.

As for the M2 chip, there has not yet been an official announcement and therefore we can only rely on some rumors that speak of one slightly higher power compared toM1 and the same eight-core architecture.

Gurman says the M2 will find a place not only on the upcoming iPad Pro, but also on the new 13-inch MacBook Pros, Mac Mini and 24-inch iMacs, which are rumored to hit the market later this year.