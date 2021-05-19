W.hen automakers bring a supercar with lots of horsepower and a high price to the market, it’s not necessarily just about making some well-heeled prospects happy. But the beauty of the extraordinary luxury should also shine on the standard vehicles for everyone. Apple may think like this or similar when it comes to the iPad Pro, the company’s top-of-the-line devices, which can cost more than 3000 euros with a pen and keyboard. The speed and computing power of these bolides are completely overdimensioned for most users. It’s about a demonstration of what is feasible – and a performance from which only a few users actually benefit.

Now Apple has modernized its two iPad Pro model variants. Although they have the same design and dimensions as last year’s models, they have been significantly upgraded. The first measure: Instead of the A12 processor, the M1 processor from the latest Macbook models is used, and here, too, it promises: speed, speed and speed. The Geekbench test program determined 4600 points in the multi-core test procedure for the old iPad Pro. The new one has a spectacular 7300 points and, as expected, is just as nimble as the current Macbook Air and significantly faster than a 16-inch Macbook Pro with a Core i9 processor, which scores 6850 points. As I said: you need as little as 700 hp under the hood at this crazy speed.