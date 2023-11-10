2023 was characterized by a series of presentations and launches of new platforms and products within the Apple ecosystem.

The assortment covered Vision Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone 15 models and M3 processors, but we noticed the lack of an update related to the iPad linewith the interrupted tradition of annual launches that began way back in 2010. The latest updates regarding this product line date back to October one year ago, when the iPad Pro equipped with M2 processors were presented in the company of the tenth generation devices. This absence is only temporary, as a new production is expected to start imminently.

According to information reported by OLED-Info and coming from industry sources, both LG Display and Samsung Display plan to begin large-scale manufacturing of OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro models starting from February 2024.

No more backlighting iPad Pro in 2024 will feature an OLED screen, guaranteeing the "perfect blacks" characteristic of the technology The news was released by the English-language information site MacRumorswhich highlighted the existing business relationships between Apple and its component suppliers, with particular attention to the screen manufacturers, Samsung and LG, in the context of the Pro line. The iPad Pros currently on the market are the company's latest high-end devices to make use of LED panels.

The 11-inch model, for example, uses a traditional IPS panel, while the 12.9-inch model adopts mini-LED backlight technology. The latter, thanks to the 2500 local dimming darkening zones, allows you to obtain deeper blacks alongside bright areas of the image, guaranteeing a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

However, the "blooming" effect, a detected visual irregularity, has attracted some criticism. The implementation of OLED technology, eliminating the need for backlighting, promises a superior contrast ratio with deeper blacks and lower power consumption. Apple plans to adopt extremely thin hybrid OLED panels, obtained through a combination of flexible and rigid materials, allowing a reduction in the thickness of the next iPad Pro. The date indicated for the start of large-scale production of these screens is February 2024, an approximate deadline of about three months from now. MacRumors has reported several rumors regarding the adoption of OLED technology in the iPad Pro in recent years, and it seems that this prospect will materialize in 2024 although the actual presentation date has not yet been confirmed.

Doubts about the date iPad Pro still doesn’t have a 2024 release date In the past, Apple has introduced new products in the months of March, June, September and October, but it seems that the first available date may be a little tight here. At the moment, it seems more likely that in the summer, perhaps in June, we will have the announcement of the next iPad Pros with OLED screens instead of mini-LED panels, with darker blacks and less power consumption. There is also talk of new models of basic iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini for the beginning of next year, with some improvements in chips and processors.

We will therefore have to wait to find out the precise arrival of the new iPads and observe their impact on an already in crisis market.

Apple has seen a decline in tablet sales, back to pre-pandemic levels, as highlighted in its recent financial report.



