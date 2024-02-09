The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Apple iPad Pro 4th generation 11-inch 128GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for the product it is €1,069. The current price is not the lowest ever, the difference is around €60. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple iPad Pro 4th generation, features
Apple iPad Pro 4th generation uses one display 11-inch Liquid Retina with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color gamut. Under the hood you can find an M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The rear cameras are 12MP (wide angle) and 10MP (ultra wide angle); there is also a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality. Finally, the front camera is 12MP with ultra wide angle and automatic framing.
This model uses a Thunderbolt/USB 4 compatible USB-C connector. It also supports FaceID and Apple Pay. The battery promises 24 hours of use.
#Apple #iPad #Pro #4th #gen #11inch #discounted #Amazon
Leave a Reply