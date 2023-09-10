Through the Amazon Italy offers today you can buy a Apple 2021 iPad mini 64GB 6th generation. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €159.01, or 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €659. The current price is not the historic low, but it is one of the best prices in recent months: it is the typical discount offered for this product. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple 2021 iPad mini 64GB 6th generation offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen with True Tone and wide color gamut. It features an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a 12MP wide-angle rear camera system, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with automatic framing, and stereo speakers. The battery promises ten hours of use.