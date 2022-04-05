The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to purchase a 5th generation Apple iPad Air 2022 tablet. The reported discount is 49 €.

The full price for the Apple iPad Air it is 699 €. The current discount is the best ever offered on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Apple iPad Air 2022 offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, mounts an Apple M1 Chip with Neural Engine, 12MP front camera with ultra-wide angle and Auto Framing. The storage space is 64GB. The dimensions (H x W x S) are 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm.

Apple iPad Air 2022

