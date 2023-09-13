Apple announced the release date official of iOS 17which is immediately very close: the new operating system will be available from 18 September 2023 and will bring with it several new featuresas we see from the details and compatibility announced by the company.
iOS 17 was announced last June at WWDC 2023 but its release is imminent at this point, being set for next week, as announced during yesterday’s event that presented the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and more. There is also the possibility of accessing the beta version in advance through the release candidate for developers.
Compatibility
As for the compatible devicesthese are the following:
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Added to these are the iPad Pro 12.9″ (second generation or later), iPad Pro 10.5″, iPad Pro 11″ (first generation and later), iPad Air (third generation and later), iPad (sixth generation and later) and iPad mini (fifth generation and later) regarding the corresponding iPadOS 17 update.
The biggest news
The release is scheduled for September 18th and the time should correspond to 7:00 pm in Italy, according to Apple’s standard modus operandi regarding updates of this type.
Between main news introduced by iOS 17 we find the possibility of using new Contact Posters, which allow us to customize our user card also visible to others when we make a call, a new StandBy mode which shows time, widgets and photos with the phone charging and more.
NameDrop allows you to exchange contacts (with number, name and Poster linked) via Airdrop and a large number of new functions are on the way for messages, such as the ability to group messages stickerscreate new ones from photos and videos, send pre-populated notifications, get the transcription of audio messages and better navigation between messages.
There is a new, more precise autocorrector, new functions for FaceTime, interactive widgets, new features for AirPlay and connection with AirPods, navigation of offline maps, expansion of Visual Search and new functions regarding Health and parameter tracking.
