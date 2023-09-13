Apple announced the release date official of iOS 17which is immediately very close: the new operating system will be available from 18 September 2023 and will bring with it several new featuresas we see from the details and compatibility announced by the company. iOS 17 was announced last June at WWDC 2023 but its release is imminent at this point, being set for next week, as announced during yesterday’s event that presented the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and more. There is also the possibility of accessing the beta version in advance through the release candidate for developers.

Compatibility As for the compatible devicesthese are the following: iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone

iPhone

iPhone

iPhone SE (2nd generation) See also Eyes in the Dark is a new roguelite platform title announced by Gearbox Added to these are the iPad Pro 12.9″ (second generation or later), iPad Pro 10.5″, iPad Pro 11″ (first generation and later), iPad Air (third generation and later), iPad (sixth generation and later) and iPad mini (fifth generation and later) regarding the corresponding iPadOS 17 update.

The biggest news iOS 17, an official illustration from Apple The release is scheduled for September 18th and the time should correspond to 7:00 pm in Italy, according to Apple’s standard modus operandi regarding updates of this type. Between main news introduced by iOS 17 we find the possibility of using new Contact Posters, which allow us to customize our user card also visible to others when we make a call, a new StandBy mode which shows time, widgets and photos with the phone charging and more. NameDrop allows you to exchange contacts (with number, name and Poster linked) via Airdrop and a large number of new functions are on the way for messages, such as the ability to group messages stickerscreate new ones from photos and videos, send pre-populated notifications, get the transcription of audio messages and better navigation between messages. See also Infinity Strash DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai already has a release date There is a new, more precise autocorrector, new functions for FaceTime, interactive widgets, new features for AirPlay and connection with AirPods, navigation of offline maps, expansion of Visual Search and new functions regarding Health and parameter tracking.



