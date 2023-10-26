The new version will correct some problems and introduce small improvements, which will mainly affect the 14 and 15 series models.
Available for iPhones compatible with iOS 17, therefore starting from iPhone presented during WWDC on June.
These include the removal of distance limits in AirDrop, new StandBy options that reduce screen activation, different flashlight options, and the ability to display rotating images on the lock screen from a dedicated album.
AirDrop without limits
AirDrop, the wireless transfer function of data between Apple devices, now allows the copy to complete even when the devices go out of range.
You will be able to continue the process with large files using connectivity via Wi-Fi or mobile data.
iOS 17’s StandBy mode, which turns your phone into an information screen while charging in landscape mode, now delivers the option to automatically turn off the screen after 20 seconds or keep it always on; however, it should be noted that the latter is only available for compatible phones, namely iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
For 15 line models that include it, iOS 17.1 features improvements to the Side Action button.
Thanks to the proximity sensor, the device detects its placement in a pocket and prevents accidental activation of the button.
You can still operate the button in your pocket, but a long press is required to activate the assigned function.
Fixed small issues
In the case of the Active Torch, an icon will now appear on iPhone devices with Dynamic Island, making it easier to recognize the status and making it easier to turn it off.
You can then select a specific album to randomly rotate images on the lock screen, rather than having a random selection from all images of people, nature, and pets.
In addition to the small improvements, iOS 17.1 also includes software fixes for a display burn-in issue reported by some iPhone 15 Pro Max owners, and other glitches related to searching in Messages.
Also fixed a bug relating to the display of images on the new iPhone 15.
Unfortunately, iOS 17.1 does not feature the Journal appannounced during WWDC in June.
