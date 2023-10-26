The new version will correct some problems and introduce small improvements, which will mainly affect the 14 and 15 series models.

Available for iPhones compatible with iOS 17, therefore starting from iPhone presented during WWDC on June. These include the removal of distance limits in AirDrop, new StandBy options that reduce screen activation, different flashlight options, and the ability to display rotating images on the lock screen from a dedicated album.

AirDrop without limits The new iOS update reaches version 17.1 AirDrop, the wireless transfer function of data between Apple devices, now allows the copy to complete even when the devices go out of range.

You will be able to continue the process with large files using connectivity via Wi-Fi or mobile data. iOS 17’s StandBy mode, which turns your phone into an information screen while charging in landscape mode, now delivers the option to automatically turn off the screen after 20 seconds or keep it always on; however, it should be noted that the latter is only available for compatible phones, namely iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. See also Final Fantasy 7, kaddicosplay's Tifa cosplay hits really hard For 15 line models that include it, iOS 17.1 features improvements to the Side Action button.

Thanks to the proximity sensor, the device detects its placement in a pocket and prevents accidental activation of the button.

You can still operate the button in your pocket, but a long press is required to activate the assigned function.