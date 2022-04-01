Apple is certainly not a company that needs no introduction. Everyone at least once in their life will have seen an iPhone, the smartphone capable of surprising with a sober design and fluid and efficient software. The company is aiming higher and higher, especially when it comes to its smartphone division and year after year it still manages to amaze!

But today we are here to talk to you about the release of a new update of the famous iOS operating system, if you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Apple: iOS 15.4.1 Released!

iOS is an operating system that has a lot to say to its users! Present on virtually every Apple device, including the iPhone, the software has an unprecedented fluidity and ease of use. In any case, IOS 15.4.1 was released today, so no more chatter let’s get to the point and we are ready to show you the news it brings with it:

The update includes the following iPhone bug fixes:

The battery could run out faster than expected following the update to iOS 15.4.

Braille devices might not respond correctly when browsing text or when displaying an alert.

Made for iPhone hearing aids could disconnect within some third party apps.

In short, an update not to be underestimated, since the battery problem is undoubtedly a factor that can greatly compromise the user experience of the phones. We obviously recommend that you download the update as soon as possible, searching for it manually if necessary through the settings!

