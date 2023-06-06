WThe company shows how Apple sees the future at its annual developer conference. This year, the new mixed reality headset Vision Pro was the focus of interest. But the improved software for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch also brings surprises, as does the modernization of the Mac portfolio.

First, let’s take a look at iOS 17 and iPad OS 17. The major software update for smartphones and tablets won’t come until autumn with the next generation of devices. But developers and beta testers can get started now.

iOS 17 allows more personalization of contact cards in the address book than ever before. When someone calls, their picture or avatar appears individually on the called party’s screen. There is also a new call kit for the developers. With Live Voicemail you can see what a caller is saying to the mailbox. The message is transcribed in real time and shown on the display. If it fits, you can still accept the call that has landed on the answering machine. In the future, there will also be an answering machine for video telephony with Facetime, and all messages can be automatically transcribed. Google and others have been able to do this for a long time.









picture series



News from Apple

:



Mac, iOS and more



An automatic check-in system ensures that parents, for example, automatically receive a push message when the children have arrived safely at home or at school. This works via geofence. If you work a lot with the message stickers in iMessage, you can look forward to the fact that photos of friends and relatives can soon be converted into a sticker. Airdropping files from one device to another is becoming more versatile, and there’s an automatic exchange of personal business cards from one iPhone to another, it’s called Name Drop.

Apple has also revised the virtual keyboard with iOS 17, it relies on machine learning, recognizes dictations more precisely and, for example, suggests whole phrases as an answer in messages.

Digital diary as an app

A new app called Journal is a digital diary that automatically not only records what you enter yourself, but also, for example, what music you listened to that day and what your own sports program looked like. In the future, Siri can be activated without a preceding “Hey”. Maps can be preloaded to be available “offline” and auto-detection in photos will soon even identify pets.







Many of these innovations are also moving into the iPad OS. There are also interactive widgets that allow direct input. So you no longer have to open the associated reminder to check off a completed task, for example. The lock screen can be personalised, and the Health app with all health data lands on the iPad for the first time. Furthermore, the editing and filling out of PDF documents is fundamentally expanded – and integrated into the notes app.

Video conferences are significantly upgraded

The Mac computers will receive a new operating system called Sonoma in the fall, which will take over many iOS 17 functions, such as the widgets, which can be arranged anywhere on the screen in the future. Video conferences are significantly upgraded by providing various effects for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex or the in-house Facetime.

Last but not least, the software of the Apple Watch will be refreshed. The new Watch OS 10 should rely more on the digital crown for operation in the fall. Rotating them brings up a stack that provides quick access to various pieces of information. The side button opens the control center in the future. As always, the software preview in summer does not show all the innovations of the hardware autumn. One or the other surprise will surely follow.

Many observers were surprised at how quickly Apple once again modernized its hardware. The Mac Studio presented in March last year, which has the footprint of a Mac Mini but is significantly higher, appears in the same design with a more powerful processor: Put simply, the new M2 Ultra consists of two connected M2 Max processors and is the currently fastest Apple processor. Prices start at 2400 euros.







The modularly upgradable Mac Pro in the perforated tower case can be ordered for the first time with Apple’s M processors, starting at 8300 euros. The Macbook Air, once the smallest notebook from Apple, is now appearing in a new size. With a display diagonal of 15.3 inches, it is larger than a small Macbook Pro and costs 1600 euros in the cheapest configuration.