Apple Inc AAPL.O unveiled new MacBooks powered by the latest in-house M2 Pro and M2 Max chips on Tuesday in a surprise announcement ahead of its traditional launch event.

The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and will be available starting January 24. Apple, however, has not provided pricing information for the laptops.

The performance of the new MacBook Pro would be six times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro, according to Apple.

The company traditionally holds four launch events a year, the first of which is scheduled for March, when Apple introduces its iMacs and accessories.