HomePod mini is Apple’s small speaker that measures 8.3 cm and offers big sound despite its compact design. It now comes in midnight color.

Its design features a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh and an edge-to-edge backlit touch surface. It lets you listen to the 100 million songs available on Apple Music and enjoy more powerful audio when paired with another HomePod mini and using multi-room audio.

Now, if you want to get more out of it, you can use it to create a home theater experience with Apple TV 4K. While with Siri you can search by artist, song, lyrics, decade, genre, mood or activity.

With Siri, HomePod mini in midnight also offers convenient ways to manage everyday tasks and control your smart home. You can create smart home automations, receive notifications when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected at home, check the temperature and humidity of a room, and use Intercom to send an announcement to the entire home—all from the convenience of your voice.

Price of the new HomePod mini in midnight color

Apple’s smart speaker will be available in midnight color starting Wednesday, July 17, joining other bold colors including yellow, orange, blue, and white. It is priced at 2,299 pesos on Apple’s official website.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.