Apple introduces a new iPad and great products

Apple announced Tuesday a group of new products, including computers, tablets and accessories, that would provide another dimension to consumers from their homes, but it did not elaborate on giving details about the next update to its mobile operating system that could turn mobile phone ads upside down. .

The most prominent in the first marketing activity of “Apple” in 2021 was the new tablet “iPad Pro” equipped with the fifth generation technology and the “M1” chip that the company invented and supplied its devices with since the end of 2020.

The new 11-inch model will be launched in the market from next May at a price of $ 800 in the United States (with minimal storage capacity and no access to cellular waves), while the price for the 12.9-inch model starts at $ 1100.

Analyst Dan Ives of “Wei Bush” noted that “Apple” is witnessing “a major renaissance in relation to the device + iPad + in working conditions remotely, with a growth of 40 percent year on year in recent semesters thanks to the demand of employees and students to buy The latest model. “

He pointed out that less than half of “Apple” tablet users around the world have switched their devices, which will provide some impetus for the new model in the coming months.

The group is also betting on the “M1” chip, which is expected to be more efficient, as it replaced the “Intel” chips on laptops that were released in November and are among the main components of the new iPads and the new desktop computer of the brand “i” The Mac that sells humans starts at $ 1,300.

One of the most prominent features offered by M1 chips is to reduce the audio level of the device by 50 percent, the company confirmed.

As for accessories (accessories), Apple designs the two Bluetooth and Airtages devices in shapes that allow them to be attached to basic items (such as keys, handbags, etc.) so that the user can easily find them using his iPhone smartphone.

These accessories can only be used with mobile devices running the “iOS 14.4” system, provided that the updated accessories will be put on the market “next week,” according to a statement.

Apple’s operating system will then adopt a tracking technology called “App Tracking Transparency” that will provide users with more control over their personal data.