Apple announces MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processor and new Mac mini

Apple has announced new computers based on proprietary ARM processors – MacBook Pro and Mac mini. This is reported on site corporations.

The company introduced a series of updated MacBook Pro laptops equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Portable computers came out with 14 and 16-inch screens, equipped with a cutout. Apple said that the M2 Pro chip has up to 12 cores and supports up to 32 gigabytes of RAM. The M2 Pro Max chip received a graphics processor with 38 cores and support for up to 96 gigabytes of RAM.

New laptops came out with support for Wi-Fi 6E, an updated HDMI connector with the ability to transmit video in 8K resolution, a record autonomy of up to 22 hours. The cost of a MacBook Pro based on the M2 Pro will be $1999 or about 138 thousand rubles, models based on the M2 Max – $3099 or about 214 thousand rubles.

In addition, Apple showed an updated Mac mini. The compact computer was released in two versions – with the M2 processor and M2 Pro. The starting model with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory will cost $ 599 or about 42 thousand rubles. The version with the M2 Pro chip, equipped with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of internal memory, is priced at $ 1299 or about 90 thousand rubles.

Earlier Bloomberg sources said that Apple intends to release the first laptop with a touch screen by 2025. The computer will have a body consisting of two halves, a touch screen, a keyboard and a touchpad.