Apple introduced the iPhone 15 and other new devices

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 line of smartphones and other new devices at its annual fall presentation. The event can be streamed on website companies.

The smartphone has the same cutout at the top of the Dynamic Island screen as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The smartphone is available in five colors: pink, black, white, yellow and light green. The smartphone body is made of aluminum with rounded edges, glass on the front and back.

In March 2022, Apple announced its withdrawal from Russia and introduced restrictions in the country. Deliveries of new devices have completely stopped, and Apple Pay has also been limited. According to analysts, new devices will appear in the country within a week after the start of sales.