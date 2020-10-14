Apple held its next fall presentation – already the second in the last month. The event again took place without spectators and was also broadcast live. This time, the corporation showed a new line of smartphones with 5G support and a couple of small devices.

The release of the iPhone directly this time took place almost at the very beginning of the event and was almost never interrupted by the speeches of the invited guests. The first showed the iPhone 12 with 5G – the device received a design with flat edges in the style of iPhone 5 and a new OLED screen Super Retina XDR with a pixel density of 460 dpi and support for HDR 10. According to Apple, the body of the new device is four times stronger – thanks to Ceramic Shield coating. The device will receive the A14 Bionic processor, which has already debuted in the new iPad – it is more powerful, since it contains 11.8 billion transistors, which is 40 percent more than in the A13. It can also perform up to 11 trillion operations per second. A14 is installed in all Apple smartphones.

The flagship came out with a dual camera with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. At the end of the block on iPhone 12, the company clarified an important detail – all new smartphones will be equipped with a Lightning to USB-C cable and will lose the power supply and headphones. The cost of the iPhone 12 starts at $ 799, or 80 thousand rubles.

Insiders predicted the mini-version of the smartphone literally a week before the presentation. The device looks little different from the base model, but it has a reduced 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR. Perhaps that is why so little airtime was devoted to him. The smartphone received a dual camera, 5G support, an improved battery, moisture protection, an additional U1. The cost of the device starts at $ 699 (70 thousand rubles in Russia).

Subline iPhone 12 Pro expectedly included two devices – 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. The models have two differences – the screen and the cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display (the largest in the brand’s line of smartphones). Both flagships are more massive than the previous ones – 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. There are three of them again, but in addition to the lenses, a lidar was added. Using a laser rangefinder, the device identifies objects within its field of vision in order to set the correct shooting mode.

On the back of each gadget is a triple camera with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses, as well as the aforementioned lidar. The sensors have a resolution of 12 megapixels. The iPhone 12 Pro has a wide-angle lens with a larger aperture that can transmit up to 27 percent more light, and a telephoto lens has a 4x optical zoom.

The cost of the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $ 999 (100 thousand rubles), 12 Pro Max was estimated at $ 1,090 minimum (110 thousand). The top version of the most important gadget of the entire presentation will cost $ 1399.

All new iPhones received the MagSafe magnetic connector, which is the company’s new wireless charger for smartphones. It has a MagSafe Duo version with which you can charge your smartphone and watch at the same time.

The device that was shown at the very beginning of the presentation is HomePod mini. It’s a small, ball-shaped speaker, a simplified and more accessible version of the HomePod. The latter, by the way, was never presented in Russia, but the home accessory was also not very popular in the home market for Apple. HomePod mini is so small that it fits in the palm of your hand. The accessory functions as a home assistant – it allows you to listen to music, podcasts, radio, read the news, help answer calls, and control your smart home. The speaker has a U1 chip previously installed in the iPhone 11, which is responsible for determining the location of the owner of the device in the house. HomePod mini was priced at $ 99.