The American company Apple introduced new versions of operating systems for its devices at WWDC 2023. A recording of the online presentation is available at site corporations.

Top managers of Apple showed iOS 17 – a new operating system for the iPhone. The company has redesigned the “Dialer”, and now the user can customize how the call screen will look. In addition, the system can automatically decrypt messages received by the answering machine. iMessage will also include transcription of voice messages, stickers and sending geolocation.

In the new version of the system, Apple will rework the work of the AirDrop data transfer system. First, it will now be possible to exchange phone numbers with another iPhone owner by simply bringing the phones to each other. Similarly, you can transfer photos and other files.

The new version of iPadOS will add a lock screen setting, as was implemented last year on the iPhone. Apple tablets will also learn to work with PDF documents by automatically recognizing fields in which you can enter text.