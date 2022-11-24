According to the British press there would have already been a first approach, but other giants such as Meta and Amazon would also be evaluating a possible inclusion
The shadow of the world’s most famous apple hangs over Old Trafford. The announcement of changes in ownership structure was communicated by Manchester United last Tuesday: “Alternative strategies will be considered including new investments, sale or other operations”. Inevitably, there were rumors of possible buyers of a share in the club. Above all, among those reported by the British press, that of Apple stands out. The CEO of the well-known technology brand, Tim Cook, would be ready to offer 5.8 million dollars to take over United. The value of the company, according to Forbes, is 4.6 billion, the third most valuable in the world. It is also reported that there would have already been an initial approach with the Raine group, chosen by Manchester for financial advice aimed at a possible sale of the company. Other giants such as Meta and Amazon are also considering a possible inclusion, although various measures are underway in both companies to implement personnel cuts.
other interests
—
Despite a recent denial by the group that manages its assets, which seems more superficial than effective, among those interested in Manchester United there would also be Amancio Ortega, the 86-year-old owner of Inditex (which includes, among other businesses, the clothing chain Zadar). Ortega’s net worth is estimated at $61.3 billion and he is among the twenty richest people on the planet. So far, investments have mostly been in real estate between Madrid, Barcelona, London, Chicago, Miami and New York, without ever approaching sports. David Beckham and Jim Ratcliffe are also among those monitoring the situation. Ratcliffe is the founder of the Ineos Group, Britain’s largest privately held chemical company. In any case, a factor that should not be underestimated in this scenario of changes is the series of interventions to be implemented for the modernization of Old Trafford, which could amount to over a billion pounds.
November 24, 2022 (change November 24, 2022 | 19:09)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Apple #interested #United #billion #offer #ready
Leave a Reply