The shadow of the world’s most famous apple hangs over Old Trafford. The announcement of changes in ownership structure was communicated by Manchester United last Tuesday: “Alternative strategies will be considered including new investments, sale or other operations”. Inevitably, there were rumors of possible buyers of a share in the club. Above all, among those reported by the British press, that of Apple stands out. The CEO of the well-known technology brand, Tim Cook, would be ready to offer 5.8 million dollars to take over United. The value of the company, according to Forbes, is 4.6 billion, the third most valuable in the world. It is also reported that there would have already been an initial approach with the Raine group, chosen by Manchester for financial advice aimed at a possible sale of the company. Other giants such as Meta and Amazon are also considering a possible inclusion, although various measures are underway in both companies to implement personnel cuts.