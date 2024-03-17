The giant American electronics company Apple revealed its intention to make it easier for users to convert their iPhone smartphones to phones running the Android operating system during the next year as part of the implementation of the European Union Digital Markets Law.

iPhone announced that the conversion option will be available to users by the third quarter of next year. Apple said in a statement that it is developing “a solution that helps mobile operating system developers develop more suitable solutions for users to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-iPhone phone.” Apple also aims to provide the ability to transfer data from one Internet browsing application to another application on the same device by the end of this year or early next year.

This shift will facilitate the transition from Apple's Safari browser to Google's Chrome browser, for example.