Apple’s long-awaited AI features won’t be available with the initial launch of iOS 18, but will arrive in the next update, iOS 18.1, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman reported, revealing the Cupertino company’s plans for releasing the new technologies. The new features, called “Apple Intelligence,” will be available to developers for beta testing as early as this week. However, Gurman said the first public release of the AI ​​features won’t happen until a few weeks after the September updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Among the most anticipated innovations are significant improvements to Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, and other advanced features that were unveiled at this year’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). However, according to Gurman, the full rollout of some of these features could take until 2025. The reasoning behind the delay has not been officially stated by Apple, but it is assumed that the company wants to ensure that all new technologies are fully optimized and bug-free before they are finally released to the public. This cautious approach is consistent with Apple’s philosophy of providing the highest quality products and services, even if it means having to wait a little longer.