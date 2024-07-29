AppleIntelligenceApple’s long-awaited suite of AI-powered features, won’t be available when iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 launch in September. Users will have to wait for the next update, iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, due in October.

The delay is due to several reasons. As we already know, in Europe Apple is proceeding cautiously to ensure compliance with stringent privacy and competition regulations, such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In the United States, however, the company needs more time to fix bugs and optimize features.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says the first Apple Intelligence features will arrive by October, several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Despite the delay, Apple is still releasing the first beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to software developers, an unusual move that shows the company’s commitment to engaging with the developer community to refine Apple Intelligence.

A promotional image of Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence promises to revolutionize the user experience on Apple devices, introducing features such as notification priority, web page summaries and voice notes, tools to improve writing and the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, will also undergo significant improvements, with greater contextual understanding and the ability to control apps more precisely. But this long-awaited update is expected to be postponed until 2025.

Despite the delay, the anticipation for Apple Intelligence is palpable. The new AI-powered features promise to improve the user experience and make Apple devices even more intelligent and personalized. It remains to be seen whether Apple can stick to the new roadmap and overcome regulatory challenges to get Apple Intelligence into the hands of users as soon as possible.

