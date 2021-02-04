macOS Big Sur, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for your Mac computers and “The biggest change since the launch of macOS X” It is an important edition since for the first time it has had to support two different architectures, Intel’s x86 and the new commitment to the ARM architecture with which in a couple of years it will complete the transition using SoCs of its own design.

Taking into account that Apple is as relevant as the software as the hardware, it is not surprising that it continues to work on the system and has announced the upcoming availability of macOS Big Sur 11.3, a beta version especially intended for developers, but that any user can try.

macOS Big Sur 11.3, features

Safari

Apple said the version of Safari created for Big Sur was the biggest update to its web browser since its inception, with significant performance improvements; lower energy consumption; greater number of extensions; features designed to protect privacy or enhance tab design. For the next version changes such as:

The home page now supports new customization options, as users can rearrange sections using the customization controls, including favorite websites, reading list, and Siri suggestions.

New types of extensions allow developers to create extensions that offer experiences directly on the New Tab page.

With the Web Speech API, developers can embed speech recognition directly into their web pages.

IOS / iPad Apps on Mac

The integration between macOS and the systems for the rest of Apple devices has been improving with each version. The transition to the ARM architecture will greatly facilitate the creation of applications in the future and beyond a unified operating system for any Apple hardware.

In this regard, Apple has improved the operation of iOS and iPadOS applications on Macs with M1 with a couple of changes that without being revolutionary make it clear where Apple is going in development:

IPadOS applications can be launched with a larger window when screen size allows.

A new preferences panel, available in the iPad and iPhone applications, gives users greater control of keyboard commands for touch alternatives.

Reminders

Users can easily sort Reminders by title, priority, deadline, or creation date. Reminders can be manually moved up and down within any list, including smart lists. And new support for printing reminders means it’s a breeze to print a to-do list and mark items on paper.

Apple Music

New Apple Music Features: Apple Music makes it even easier for users to find their personal mixes and play playlists with a shortcut to Made for You. And Listen will show you upcoming special events live according to your tastes.

Game controllers

Apple has added support for next-generation game controllers and now its users can enjoy their favorite games with the latest Xbox Series X Wireless Controller or Sony DualSense Wireless Controller.

MacOS Big Sur support

In case you haven’t done it by now, Big sur It is offered free of charge to update previous versions of operating systems for Mac and specifically the following teams:

MacBook (2015 or later)

MacBook Air (2013 or later)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later)

Mac mini (2014 or later)

iMac (2014 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 or later)

Mac Pro (2013 or later)

Apple offers a page on your support site with the steps to perform to update the equipment. macOS Big Sur 11.3 will be available soon initially in beta.