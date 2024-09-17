Home World

Apple has renamed Apple ID to Apple Account. This change is intended to ensure a more consistent and seamless sign-in experience across all Apple services and devices.

With the release of the new iPhone 16 and Apple’s latest operating systems – iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and watchOS 11 – comes a notable change: The Apple ID will now be referred to as the “Apple Account”; NextG.tv reported on Apple’s plans back in March. This renaming is part of a larger strategy by the company to create a consistent and seamless sign-in experience across all Apple services and devices. iOS 18 also increases the maximum allowed app sizeaccording to a report by NextG.tv.

Apple has renamed the Apple ID to “Apple Account.” © IMAGO/Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto

What is an Apple Account?

The Apple Account (formerly Apple ID) is the central account you need to access all Apple services. This includes the App Store, iCloud, Messages, the Apple Online Store, FaceTime, and many other applications and services. This account contains important personal information such as your login details, contact information, payment information, and security details. In short, it is the central user account to which all Apple services are linked.

Why the name change?

According to Apple, the name change to “Apple Account” was made to enable a more consistent user experience. Especially in an increasingly networked world in which Apple devices and services are closely interlinked, the new name is intended to make it easier to understand and use. The changes only affect the name – your login details and all stored information remain the same. This means that you do not need to create new login details or change anything.

How does this affect the user?

For the average Apple user, little will change in their day-to-day life. Access to services such as the App Store, iCloud or FaceTime will remain the same, and the way you log into your account will also remain the same. Apple will continue to use your existing login details to ensure that you can use your services without interruption. The name change is primarily cosmetic and aims to standardize the user experience.