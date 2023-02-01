Apple it is a company that you will certainly know, as over the years it has certainly established itself in the technological sector by beating the competition. If you too are a faithful owner of apple products, then perhaps you will also own a Mac, the company’s well-known PC. In that case, today we are here to help you discover one of the features offered by these devices, in case you don’t know it yet!

Apple: Here’s how to take a screenshot on Mac!

Over the years, you may have wanted to save a screenshot of a website and more, by taking a screenshot. Whether it’s an expensive order summary you want to make sure you keep a copy of, an airline ticket purchase page, or even just a website screenshot you want to send to a friend, knowing how to take a screenshot thein an easy and fast way is critical.

Luckily you won’t need any kind of additional program first, but Apple provides a snipping tool built into MacOS. The steps are very simple and it’s just a matter of memorizing a few commands with the keyboard, and the options are many and varied to suit every need. Remember that screenshots will come generally saved in the desktop!

The first command we want to teach you is shift+cmd+3, this is the most basic and used one that will allow you to take pictures of the entire screen of your PC. If, on the other hand, the area of ​​your interest is limited and you therefore prefer to save only a specific portion of the screen, you can use shift+cmd+4. Once the combination has been typed, just hold down the left mouse button to select the desired area and release it to save it.

In case you want to take a snapshot of the whole web window, but leaving out the taskbar and dekstop elements, then you can use the same combination as before (shift+cmd+4) but instead of using the mouse, you will have to hold down the spacebar and with the mouse click on the window to be saved.

Now, there is also another little trick to ensure that these screenshots are saved directly to the system clipboard and then be able to paste them elsewhere (for example in the body of an email): just add Ctrl to the previous commands as follows:

shift+ctrl+cmd+3

shift+ctrl+cmd+4

If, on the other hand, all these keyboard shortcuts aren’t your thing, because maybe you already know you forget them quickly, then you can take advantage of the app integrated in Apple’s OS X: Screen Snapshot. To find it you will only have to move with the launchpad to the Other folder.

Once the app has started, if you click on the snap item, various options will allow you to perform different operations:

Capture the entire screen to capture the entire screen.

to capture the entire screen. Capture the selection to photograph the desired section.

to photograph the desired section. Screen with timer to set a 10-second timer before taking the shot.

to set a 10-second timer before taking the shot. Capture the selected window to capture a single window.

to capture a single window. Record the entire screen to record a video of the entire screen.

to record a video of the entire screen. Record your selectionto record a video of a single portion of the screen.

Furthermore, thanks to the “options” item, you can also customize the place where the files will be saved, as well as other details. In short, as you can see, the possibilities with Apple are many and all quite intuitive and we hope that this guide has been useful for you to find the most suitable method for you!