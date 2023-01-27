If you are a loyal user Apple perhaps you will know most of the functions that the company makes available to you, and let’s be clear, there are many! But precisely because there are many, you may also have missed some, especially if you are not practical and accustomed to technology. Today we are here to help you sign a PDF document with your iPhone or iPad without getting up from your armchair!

Apple: Signing PDF documents is easier than you think

If you have been an Apple user for many years, perhaps you have received a document in PDF format that you need to sign before returning it to the sender. Whether it’s an employment contract, a release or anything else, the first fixed thought is always the same: “ugh, now I have to print the document, sign it, and then scan it to be able to send it back”. Instead, all this procedure is not needed, you can carry out the operation without disturbing your trusty printer and above all without downloading additional apps!

Fortunately, over time, Apple’s developers have realized the need for many users to modify and sign the documents received and therefore have added the possibility within the iOS operating system. This is a method that works with PDFs of course, but really can also be used with all formats such as JPEG, JPG etc.

Then, open your document from the email or the cloud, or even just from your device storage, and follow the steps listed below:

Open the document Click on the changes icon at the top right Click on the + button at the bottom right Click Sign Signature Click Finish Take your signature and drag it to the appropriate space of the document in question

That’s it, nothing could be simpler and if you have a stylus available for your device you will be able to even sign from the comfort of a peninstead of using the simple finger of the hand.

We sincerely hope that the guide has been useful to you and in the meantime we leave you the guide dedicated to iPhones where we explain how to block anonymous calls. In case you are a faithful Android user with the same doubt about the method to sign documents, fear not because the perfect guide for you will also arrive in the next few days!